An Ireland South MEP has been selected to run for Fianna Fáil in this year’s European Elections.

Billy Kelleher has been confirmed by the party to contest in the constituency, which includes Kerry.

The Cork politician won the second Ireland South seat in the 2019 EU Parliament elections.

MEP Kelleher was previously a Senator between 1993 – 1997; and represented the the Cork North constituency as a TD between 1997-2019.