Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP says Sinn Féin expects election performance review to be completed soon

Jul 11, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP says Sinn Féin expects election performance review to be completed soon
Share this article

A review into Sinn Féin’s performance in last month’s local and European elections should be completed within the next 10 days.

That’s according to the party’s newly elected MEP for the Ireland South constituency, Kathleen Funchion.

Former Kerry TD Martin Ferris is part of the team reviewing Sinn Féin's poor electoral performance and assisting with its election strategy.

Advertisement

Although the party increased its number of local authority seats, it didn't match pre-election expectations.

MEP Funchion, who's in Leinster House for her last day as a TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, says Sinn Féin needs to be ready for the general election - which is expected to be called before Christmas.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Issue affecting Dunnes Stores earlier today resolved
Advertisement
Taoiseach says no decision made about public service broadcast funding
Kerry Airport CEO issues invite to airlines to fly through Farranfore to ease pressure on Dublin
Advertisement

Recommended

Issue affecting Dunnes Stores earlier today resolved
Taoiseach says no decision made about public service broadcast funding
Summer Dance in Listowel today to raise funds for 2-year-old Axel
Priest praises community for support they're showing young Ballyduff man seriously injured in motorcycle road race
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus