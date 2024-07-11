Ireland South MEP says Sinn Féin expects election performance review to be completed soon

A review into Sinn Féin’s performance in last month’s local and European elections should be completed within the next 10 days.

That’s according to the party’s newly elected MEP for the Ireland South constituency, Kathleen Funchion.

Former Kerry TD Martin Ferris is part of the team reviewing Sinn Féin's poor electoral performance and assisting with its election strategy.

Although the party increased its number of local authority seats, it didn't match pre-election expectations.

MEP Funchion, who's in Leinster House for her last day as a TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, says Sinn Féin needs to be ready for the general election - which is expected to be called before Christmas.