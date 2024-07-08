Advertisement
Martin Ferris to advise SF on strategy

Jul 8, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Martin Ferris to advise SF on strategy
Former Kerry TD, Martin Ferris has been asked to assist Sinn Fein with its election strategy.

The party is reviewing its performance in the recent local and European elections and planning for an upcoming General Election.

Martin Ferris was a Sinn Fein TD for North Kerry from 2002 to 2020.

It's understood that both he and some other former party representatives have been asked to give input into future strategy and direction.

When contacted by Radio Kerry, Mr Ferris said he was not in a position to comment until after meetings of the group have taken place.

