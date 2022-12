An Ireland South MEP, says Russian ships are monitoring Ireland’s data cables.

Fianna Fail MEP, Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry, says the real motive behind Russian military exercises off the south west of Ireland, was to monitor and map undersea internet links.

The European Parliament recently voted through a new law to strengthen security for this infrastructure.

MEP Kelleher says the episode demonstrates why the law is so important for Ireland: