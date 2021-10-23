Ireland South MEP says people can have their say at EU conference

The Conference on the Future of Europe is a great opportunity for people to have their say on the future of the EU.

That's the view of Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune, who is attending the conference this weekend.

The Fine Gael MEP says there will be a focus on how the EU can adapt in a changing world, especially in areas like climate change, healthcare and education.

At the conference in Strasbourg, representatives will hear feedback from people in Strasbourg on how they want the EU to operate in the future.

MEP Clune says the conference is seeking to give people all over Europe, from all walks of life, a greater say on what they expect from the European Union.