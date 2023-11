The Government believes it has a very transparent taxation system.

That's according to Fianna Fail Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher, after an opinion a lower court should review a decision on the Apple Tax Case.

The General Court said an EU Commission decision that the tech giant owed Ireland 13 billion euro in back-taxes between 2003 and 2014 should be thrown out.

Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry, says the Government is right to defend itself: