Ireland South MEP says failure to tackle overcharging threatens international reputation as tech hub

Ireland's failure to tackle overcharging issues threatens to harm our international reputation as a tech hub.

That's according to an Ireland South MEP who wants to see tougher fines and penalties handed out to companies who break the rules.

Refunds will be issued to 400 Axa Insurance customers after the insurer failed to take no claims bonus policies into account when deciding premiums.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry, says these kinds of mistakes shouldn't happen in this day and age: