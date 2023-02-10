Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP says EU needs to define what a shell company is

Feb 10, 2023 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP says EU needs to define what a shell company is Ireland South MEP says EU needs to define what a shell company is
Photo: fiannafail.ie
Share this article

The EU needs to identify and define what a shell company is, according to an Ireland South MEP.

Fianna Fáil MEP, Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry, was speaking after the European parliament voted through rules to prevent the misuse of shell entities for tax purposes.

At the consultation stage, the Irish investment fund industry complained new EU rules “could have a substantial and widespread adverse impact on investors in regulated entities”.

Advertisement

MEP Kelleher says it is about striking the right balance.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus