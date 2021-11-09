Ireland South MEP says cars should be fitted with technology to reduce road deaths

An Ireland South MEP says cars should be fitted with all available technology to reduce road deaths.

The European Parliament is calling for governments and the EU to redouble their efforts towards the target of zero road deaths by 2050.

The number of people dying on Europe's roads has greatly reduced, but there's concern progress may now have slowed.

Ireland South Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune says the most expensive cars have lots of sensors and tech which can reduce the number of collisions.

She wants to see manufacturers applying the same standards to every vehicle:

