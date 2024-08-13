Advertisement
Ireland South MEP raises concerns about rehabilitation of sexual offenders in Irish prisons

Aug 13, 2024 08:38 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP raises concerns about rehabilitation of sexual offenders in Irish prisons
An Ireland South MEP has raised concerns about the rehabilitation of sexual offenders in Irish prisons.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú was reacting to figures which show the number serving sentences for these crimes is four times higher now than in 2018.

The stats released to Ireland South MEP, Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, show almost 700 (692) sexual offenders are currently in Irish prisons, of which 8 are taking part in the Building Better Lives treatment programme.

MEP Ní Mhurchú, who is a barrister, says the figures are worrying, adding those who avail of treatment programmes are over three times less likely to reoffend.

The Fianna Fáil MEP, who represents Kerry, has called on the Justice Minister to include incentives to ensure increased participation rates within prison treatment programmes.

She says the poor uptake in such programme is extremely concerning:

