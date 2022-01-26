Advertisement
Kerry among counties who receive largest number of sex offenders after prison

Jan 26, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry is among six counties which received the highest number of sex offenders who were released from prison in 2019 and 2020.

37 of the offenders went to live in Kerry, Cork, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford in 2020, according to the Irish Examiner. The figures were released by the agency which considers the risk posed by former inmates to communities, the Sex Offender Risk Assessment and Management agency.

Tusla is notified of the relocation of convicted sex offenders under the Children First guidelines.

