Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP looking to make it easier for people to fix their phones

Mar 24, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP looking to make it easier for people to fix their phones Ireland South MEP looking to make it easier for people to fix their phones
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP is looking to make it easier for people in Kerry to fix their phones.

 

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune is a member of a European Parliament's committee which is putting forward measures to make portable batteries in appliances, including smartphones, easy and safe to remove and replace.

Advertisement

 

A recent Eurobarometer poll found that 77% of consumers would rather repair their devices than replace them, but the cost of fixing problems is often cited as a major obstacle.

 

Advertisement

MEP Clune says this battery directive is a good step forward in strengthening consumer's right to repair, to help them save money and also to reduce waste.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus