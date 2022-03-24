Ireland South MEP looking to make it easier for people to fix their phones

An Ireland South MEP is looking to make it easier for people in Kerry to fix their phones.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune is a member of a European Parliament's committee which is putting forward measures to make portable batteries in appliances, including smartphones, easy and safe to remove and replace.

A recent Eurobarometer poll found that 77% of consumers would rather repair their devices than replace them, but the cost of fixing problems is often cited as a major obstacle.

MEP Clune says this battery directive is a good step forward in strengthening consumer's right to repair, to help them save money and also to reduce waste.