Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune will not stand in next year's European elections

Nov 15, 2023 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune has announced she won't contest the next European election.

The Cork native has served as a member of the European Parliament for the Ireland South constituency since 2014.

She also served as a TD and a senator, having been first elected to Leinster House in 1997.

She's the second Fine Gael MEP to confirm she won't contest June's election, following a similar announcement from Frances Fitzgerald last week

Speaking on her Twitter account, Deirdre Clune says leaving public office wasn't an easy decision.

