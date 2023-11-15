Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune will not stand in next year's European elections

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune has announced she won't contest the next European election.

The Cork native has served as a member of the European Parliament for the Ireland South constituency since 2014.

She also served as a TD and a senator, having been first elected to Leinster House in 1997.

She's the second Fine Gael MEP to confirm she won't contest June's election, following a similar announcement from Frances Fitzgerald last week

Speaking on her Twitter account, Deirdre Clune says leaving public office wasn't an easy decision.