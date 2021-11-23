Ireland South MEP call for fair conditions for platform workers

An Ireland South MEP is calling for fair conditions for platform workers to be considered.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune says many platform workers, such as Deliveroo drivers, in Ireland and across Europe are classed as self-employed, meaning they miss out on benefits as employees.

She says we must ensure workers are not misclassed as self-employed when they have no desire to be self-employed.

MEP Deirdre Clune says she would like to join with the EPP Group in urging the European Commission to come up with a legislative proposal to ensure fair rights and working conditions for platform workers as soon as possible.