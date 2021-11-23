Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP call for fair conditions for platform workers

Nov 23, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP call for fair conditions for platform workers Ireland South MEP call for fair conditions for platform workers
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP is calling for fair conditions for platform workers to be considered.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune says many platform workers, such as Deliveroo drivers, in Ireland and across Europe are classed as self-employed, meaning they miss out on benefits as employees.

She says we must ensure workers are not misclassed as self-employed when they have no desire to be self-employed.

Advertisement

MEP Deirdre Clune says she would like to join with the EPP Group in urging the European Commission to come up with a legislative proposal to ensure fair rights and working conditions for platform workers as soon as possible.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus