The Labour candidate for Ireland South, which includes Kerry, Niamh Hourigan has accused the government of weakening Ireland's defence forces.

She took aim at what she called "repeated inaction on declining numbers, infrastructural requirements and personnel support".

Ms Hourigan says "a staggering exodus" has left the defence forces with its lowest membership in decades.

Advertisement

The Labour candidates says "protecting Irish neutrality is one of [her] core campaign issues" and that Ireland must invest to have a "credible neutrality".

Ireland South candidate accuses government of weakening Ireland's defence forces.