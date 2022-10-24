Advertisement
IPOA Chairperson says RTB registry system is not fit for purpose

Oct 24, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
IPOA Chairperson says RTB registry system is not fit for purpose
The Residential Tenancies Board registry system should be suspended due to ongoing technical issues.

That’s the view of Mary Conway, Chairperson of the Irish Property Owners Association (IPOA), who says the RTB’s system is not fit for purpose.

There’s been huge frustration amongst property owners registering their tenancies, due to ongoing issues with the RTB website.

Ms Conway says, landlords are leaving the market and amendments need to be made to both the RTB system and legislation to prevent this.

