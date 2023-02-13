Investigations underway as young Kerry men blackmailed after sharing intimate images

Gardaí are investigating as a number of young men in Kerry are being blackmailed, after they sent intimate images online.

The young men, aged in their late teens and early 20s, are all from different parts of Kerry and have reported the case to Gardaí.

The men sent intimate pictures of themselves to someone online; they were then asked for money or told the images would be published online and sent to their friends.

Advertisement

Garda Cathy Murphy is urging anyone being extorted in a similar way to report it to Gardaí.

She says people should never pay money to anyone trying to blackmail them: