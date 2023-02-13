Advertisement
News

Investigations underway as young Kerry men blackmailed after sharing intimate images

Feb 13, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Investigations underway as young Kerry men blackmailed after sharing intimate images Investigations underway as young Kerry men blackmailed after sharing intimate images
Share this article

Gardaí are investigating as a number of young men in Kerry are being blackmailed, after they sent intimate images online.

The young men, aged in their late teens and early 20s, are all from different parts of Kerry and have reported the case to Gardaí.

The men sent intimate pictures of themselves to someone online; they were then asked for money or told the images would be published online and sent to their friends.

Advertisement

Garda Cathy Murphy is urging anyone being extorted in a similar way to report it to Gardaí.

She says people should never pay money to anyone trying to blackmail them:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus