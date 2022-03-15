Advertisement
News

Internationally renowned tourism administrator is grand marshal for Killarney parade

Mar 15, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Internationally renowned tourism administrator is grand marshal for Killarney parade Internationally renowned tourism administrator is grand marshal for Killarney parade
Share this article

An internationally renowned tourism administrator has been named as this year’s grand marshal for Killarney’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

Margaret Cahill will take on the role for the parade, which will begin at 2pm on Mission Road.

She headed up operations for Bord Fáilte and then Tourism Ireland in North America, Canada and the UK, as well as at B&B Ireland; she’s also the Ireland President of Skål, the international association of travel and tourism professionals.

Advertisement

Margaret Cahill is originally from Co Meath but started her career with Cork/Kerry Tourism, based in the Killarney Tourist Office.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus