Internationally renowned tourism administrator is grand marshal for Killarney parade

An internationally renowned tourism administrator has been named as this year’s grand marshal for Killarney’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

Margaret Cahill will take on the role for the parade, which will begin at 2pm on Mission Road.

She headed up operations for Bord Fáilte and then Tourism Ireland in North America, Canada and the UK, as well as at B&B Ireland; she’s also the Ireland President of Skål, the international association of travel and tourism professionals.

Advertisement

Margaret Cahill is originally from Co Meath but started her career with Cork/Kerry Tourism, based in the Killarney Tourist Office.