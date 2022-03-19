Advertisement
International board of Lions Club to meet in Killarney next year

Mar 19, 2022 18:03 By radiokerrynews
The international board of the Lions Club is to hold a full board meeting in Killarney next year.
Lions Club International is the largest non-governmental organisation in the world with 1.4 million members worldwide.
Its global vice president has been visiting Killarney this morning to see how Lion’s fundraising has benefited the community.
Brian Sheehan met the Kerry Star Special Olympics Club who received sponsorship for their basketball competitions.
He also met students from the town’s three secondary schools who will take part in the annual Killarney Lions Club tree planting initiative next week.
Mr Sheehan, who will become president of the organisation later this year, said they are really looking forward to the visit.

