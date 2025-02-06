Interim primary care centre planned for grounds of former St Finan’s Hospital

It’s planned that an interim primary care centre could be developed on the grounds of the former St Finan’s Hospital in Killarney.

The HSE confirmed the plans in a response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill.

Planning approval is being sought for a long-term Killarney Primary Care Centre at Áras Phádraig.

Deputy Michael Cahill sought an update on what progress has been made on the delivery of a primary care centre in Killarney.

In response the HSE, stated it, along with Kerry County Council have a joint venture planning application, for the development of the Áras Phádraig site in Killarney town.

A primary care centre forms part of that application and the HSE says should it be granted planning, it’s anticipated it’ll be constructed within a three-year period.

The HSE says it’s proposed to develop an interim Killarney primary care facility in the grounds of the old St Finan's Hospital; a capital submission has been made which has been approved subject to funding and prioritisation.

The HSE says should this facility get approval to proceed, it’s anticipated it could be operational within a 10 to 12-month period, following the approval to proceed.

Deputy Michael Cahill says having a long-term centre will be a major step forward for the people of Killarney and the surrounding hinterlands of East and Mid Kerry.

He says he’s delighted to see this progress and he believes the delivery of this centre will have a knock-on effect easing pressure of overcrowding and queues in University Hospital Kerry, creating a more efficient health service for the people of Kerry.