Kerry County Council is seeking planning approval to progress redevelopment of Áras Phádraig

Kerry County Council is seeking planning approval to progress its plans for the redevelopment of Áras Phádraig.

The Killarney building was donated to the town council by the Franciscan Order in 2009, and it has been idle ever since.

The council has published details of the proposed works and is seeking planning approval to progress the works.

Kerry County Council says this development will consist of permission to demolish the existing Áras Phádraig building on Lewis Road, Killarney and associated site works.

It’ll also involve permission to construct a three-story theatre and community building with a screened rooftop plantroom, a six-story primary care centre with a setback plant room at roof level, a public plaza, an ancillary ESB sub-station, generator and bin story building, as well as a revised vehicular entrance to Lewis Road carpark.

The plans for these proposed works can be viewed from today until December 19h at Kerry County Council buildings in Killarney, at County Buildings in Tralee or online at kerrycoco.ie.

Submissions and observations relating to this proposed development can be made to the council before 4pm on December 19th.

