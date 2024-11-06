Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council is seeking planning approval to progress redevelopment of Áras Phádraig

Nov 6, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is seeking planning approval to progress redevelopment of Áras Phádraig
Share this article

Kerry County Council is seeking planning approval to progress its plans for the redevelopment of Áras Phádraig.

The Killarney building was donated to the town council by the Franciscan Order in 2009, and it has been idle ever since.

The council has published details of the proposed works and is seeking planning approval to progress the works.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says this development will consist of permission to demolish the existing Áras Phádraig building on Lewis Road, Killarney and associated site works.

It’ll also involve permission to construct a three-story theatre and community building with a screened rooftop plantroom, a six-story primary care centre with a setback plant room at roof level, a public plaza, an ancillary ESB sub-station, generator and bin story building, as well as a revised vehicular entrance to Lewis Road carpark.

The plans for these proposed works can be viewed from today until December 19h at Kerry County Council buildings in Killarney, at County Buildings in Tralee or online at kerrycoco.ie.

Advertisement

Submissions and observations relating to this proposed development can be made to the council before 4pm on December 19th.

Advertisement
Artist's proposed design for Áras Phádraig site including primary care centre (left) and theatre.
Image - Kerry County Council

3-D rendition of the Áras Phádraig redevelopment showing L-R the existing Lewis Road Car Park, primary care centre, and theatre with public plaza
Image - Kerry County Council
Advertisement

Overall view of proposed Áras Phádraig redevelopment
Image - Kerry County Council
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sinn Féin adds second candidate to general election ticket in Kerry
Advertisement
Gardaí seize €47,000 and suspected drugs at Killarney checkpoint
North Kerry woman remanded in custody in relation to alleged Knockanure murder
Advertisement

Recommended

North Kerry woman remanded in custody in relation to alleged Knockanure murder
NY Kerry Association President says too much money spent on US elections by both parties
Owner dog stolen from Kilcummin appeals for information on pet’s whereabouts
Sinn Féin adds second candidate to general election ticket in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus