Council ready to seek planning for Áras Phádraig redevelopment

Oct 10, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Artist's proposed design for Áras Phádraig site including primary care centre (left) and theatre. Image - Kerry County Council
Kerry County Council is now ready to seek planning permission for the redevelopment of the Áras Phádraig site in Killarney.

3-D rendition of the Áras Phádraig redevelopment showing L-R the existing Lewis Road Car Park, primary care centre, and theatre with public plaza
Image - Kerry County Council
Legal difficulties have left the Áras Phádraig building idle since it was donated to the town council by the Franciscan Order in 2009.

Plans for the site were unveiled in 2021, to include a new theatre with exhibition space, meeting rooms and an outdoor public plaza with a HSE-run primary care centre and car park.

Killarney councillors have now been told planning documentation is finalised, and the next step will be to proceed with planning approval.

The original masterplan included the provision of an underground car park, but this week’s special Killarney MD meeting was told New Street Lower is now the preferred option for this.

Overall view of proposed Áras Phádraig redevelopment
Image - Kerry County Council
