Kerry County Council is now ready to seek planning permission for the redevelopment of the Áras Phádraig site in Killarney.

Legal difficulties have left the Áras Phádraig building idle since it was donated to the town council by the Franciscan Order in 2009.

Plans for the site were unveiled in 2021, to include a new theatre with exhibition space, meeting rooms and an outdoor public plaza with a HSE-run primary care centre and car park.

Killarney councillors have now been told planning documentation is finalised, and the next step will be to proceed with planning approval.

The original masterplan included the provision of an underground car park, but this week’s special Killarney MD meeting was told New Street Lower is now the preferred option for this.