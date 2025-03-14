Intellectual disability service in South Kerry to close temporarily due to staffing shortage

An organisation that provides day care services to adults with intellectual disabilities in Kerry has informed families that these services must be paused temporarily.

Kerry Parents and Friends Association, which runs Cahersiveen Day Services and Cúnamh Iveragh, wrote to the families of service users, explaining the situation.

It stated that the closure, which is set to begin on Monday, 24th March, is due to staff shortages, which will prevent them from operating safely.

The letter indicated that the closure will remain in effect until adequate staffing levels can be maintained.

Kerry Parents and Friends Association said it would attempt to provide a reduced service as soon as essential staff positions are filled.

The association apologised for any inconvenience and promised to keep service users and their families informed of any updates.

The PRO of Cúnamh Iveragh, Loreto Lynch, hopes the temporary closure can be prevented and that staffing issues can be rectified as soon as possible.