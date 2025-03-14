Advertisement
News

Intellectual disability service in South Kerry to close temporarily due to staffing shortage

Mar 14, 2025 13:42 By radiokerrynews
Intellectual disability service in South Kerry to close temporarily due to staffing shortage
Share this article

An organisation that provides day care services to adults with intellectual disabilities in Kerry has informed families that these services must be paused temporarily.

Kerry Parents and Friends Association, which runs Cahersiveen Day Services and Cúnamh Iveragh, wrote to the families of service users, explaining the situation.

It stated that the closure, which is set to begin on Monday, 24th March, is due to staff shortages, which will prevent them from operating safely.

Advertisement

The letter indicated that the closure will remain in effect until adequate staffing levels can be maintained.

Kerry Parents and Friends Association said it would attempt to provide a reduced service as soon as essential staff positions are filled.

The association apologised for any inconvenience and promised to keep service users and their families informed of any updates.

Advertisement

The PRO of Cúnamh Iveragh, Loreto Lynch, hopes the temporary closure can be prevented and that staffing issues can be rectified as soon as possible.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Distillery founder calls for "calm heads" ahead of potential tariff wars
Advertisement
Several key public buildings across Kerry will be lit up in green this Saint Patrick's weekend
Leas-Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council visiting London for St Patrick’s Day
Advertisement

Recommended

Several key public buildings across Kerry will be lit up in green this Saint Patrick's weekend
Leas-Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council visiting London for St Patrick’s Day
No patients on trolleys at UHK for first time this year
Dingle business shortlisted for sustainability award
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus