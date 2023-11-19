Cúnamh Iveragh opens respite centre in South Kerry

A respite centre for people with special needs in South Kerry is opening today.

Cúnamh Iveragh is officially opening the long-awaited respite building at Cúnamh House.

This centre will allow families in South Kerry to have access to much-needed respite care.

Previously the only respite centre was in Listowel, making it very difficult for parents in South-Kerry to avail of the service.

A celebration of this opening will take place between 2pm and 5pm, with a ribbon cutting at 3.30pm.