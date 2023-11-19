Advertisement
News

Cúnamh Iveragh opens respite centre in South Kerry

Nov 19, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Cúnamh Iveragh opens respite centre in South Kerry
Share this article

A respite centre for people with special needs in South Kerry is opening today.

Cúnamh Iveragh is officially opening the long-awaited respite building at Cúnamh House.

This centre will allow families in South Kerry to have access to much-needed respite care.

Advertisement

Previously the only respite centre was in Listowel, making it very difficult for parents in South-Kerry to avail of the service.

A celebration of this opening will take place between 2pm and 5pm, with a ribbon cutting at 3.30pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Census 2022 shows 87% of Kerry’s population are Irish citizens
Advertisement
Almost €5 million paid to Kerry businesses through Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme
Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society due to host educational talks
Advertisement

Recommended

Census 2022 shows 87% of Kerry’s population are Irish citizens
Almost €5 million paid to Kerry businesses through Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth €5.6 million
Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society due to host educational talks
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus