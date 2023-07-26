Inspector of Mental Health Services reports no out-of-hours CAMHS for children in Kerry

The Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty has said in her report that there is no out-of-hours CAMHS for children in Kerry.

The nearest out-of-hours service for young people needing mental health support is at the Éist Linn Child and Adolescent Inpatient Unit at Bessborogh Centre in Blackrock in Cork.

Dr Finnerty noted there has been a vacant clinical director post since February last year in Éist Linn and this role is being covered by the executive clinical director.

Her review which took place in February this year found there was an acute shortage of nursing staff due to retention and recruitment difficulties.

It’s been necessary for the area director of nursing to assist in nursing duties to maintain a safe service.

She said child and mental health services in Kerry and other counties reported difficulty in accessing a CAMHS inpatient bed in Éist Linn.

However the management team stated there was no child on the waiting list who was suitable for an inpatient bed in Éist Linn.

Dr Finnerty praised Kerry and Cork Traveller organisations, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and HSE mental services for collaborating in producing an information booklet on Traveller mental health.

She said evaluation of the project showed high levels of participation and engagement.