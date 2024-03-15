Inquest returns verdict of accidental death for man who lost life climbing Carrantoohill

A verdict of accidental death has been returned in the case of a man who lost his life while climbing Carrauntoohil.

The inquest into the death of 60-year-old John Dunne of Mullin, Dublin Road, Thurles, Co.Tipperary took place in Tralee Courthouse today.

The inquest heard depositions from gardaí and Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

Coroner Aisling Quilter commended the mountain rescue team's work, describing the tasking of a team of up to 40 people, as incredible.

A deposition from John Dunne's friend, Christy O’Connor stated Mr Dunne had stayed with him in Beaufort.

On June 1st 2022, John Dunne left the house at around 8am, he told Mr O’Connor he hadn’t planned on climbing the mountain.

Mr O’Connor said he spoke with Mr Dunne twice on the phone during the day.

Mr Dunne told him he'd gone to the Three Peaks and that he would return to the Lisleibane car park.

Mr O’Connor rang him again at 8pm, when he failed to turn up; when Mr Dunne didn't answer his call, the alarm was raised.

Cathal Cudden of Kerry Mountain Rescue said the search began at 5am the following day.

They searched the west hand side of the MacGillycuddy Reeks and were assisted by Rescue Helicopter 117.

A picture of Mr Dunne shared on social media proved vital in tracing his location.

An American couple and English man, identified that he'd been at the summit of Carrantoohill at around 2.30pm and that Mr Dunne spoke of hurting his shoulder.

Mr Dunne's body was found on the second day of the search near Loch Cnoc Na Péiste (Lough Cummeenapeasta).

Cathal Cudden believed John Dunne had departed an obvious ridge at Hag's Glenn and that he'd fallen 25 metres.

Coroner Aisling Quilter said the post-mortem found Mr Dunne sustained multiple trauma injuries.

The cause of death was recorded as polytrauma, with the coroner returning a verdict of accidental death.

She said Mr Dunne may have slipped while descending, and if someone was with him, it was unlikely they would’ve been able to help.