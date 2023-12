The inquest has been opened into the death of a motorcyclist who died following a crash in South Kerry.

37-year-old Alberto Mauri, who was from Sirtori in Italy, died at Strands End, Cahersiveen on August 8th last year.

The inquest into his death was opened by coroner Aisling Quilter in Tralee courthouse.

Advertisement

She noted the cause of death was hypotensive shock and complete myocardial anterior wall rupture.

Ms Quilter adjourned the inquest and it’ll be heard in full in the new year.