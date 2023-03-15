Inquest into death of Ballyduff man finds he was unlawfully killed

A verdict of unlawful killing has been returned in the inquest into the death of a Ballyduff man almost six years ago.

The inquest into the death of Anthony O'Mahoney, late of Ardoughter, Ballyduff, concluded at Listowel District Court this morning.

He died after the car he was driving was rammed by prongs of a teleporter, driven by his neighbour Michael Ferris, of Rattoo, Ballyduff, on the morning of April 4th, 2017.

Advertisement

Depositions from gardaí, paramedics, and a doctor who attended the scene of the incident were read in to the court.

The inquest resumed today, having heard evidence on a previous date from Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, and of the identification of Mr O'Mahoney's body.

The inquest was told gardaí were first alerted to the incident after receiving a call about a collision between a car and a teleporter in Rattoo, Ballyduff at about 8:30 that morning.

Advertisement

In his deposition, Garda Pat Naughton noted that upon arriving at the scene, he observed debris on the road, damage to Mr O'Mahoney's car, and a sole male occupant in the driver's seat.

He said the man had severe and horrific injuries to his head and body, and that the man was unrecognisable.

Garda Naughton said he knew immediately the man was dead, and there appeared to be blood and glass on the prongs of a yellow teleporter parked nearby.

Advertisement

Now-retired Detective Sergeant John Gleeson, said he arrived at the scene having been called by Garda Naughton.

He subsequently arrested Michael Ferris, of Rattoo, Ballyduff, and Sgt Gleeson said Mr Ferris made admissions that he had deliberately driven his teleporter prongs through the windscreen of Mr O'Mahoney's car, with the intention of killing him.

Giving her verdict in this morning’s inquest, Coroner Helen Lucey said Assistant State Pathologist Dr Bolster had already said the death was instantaneous and that there was no suffering.

Advertisement

Ms Lucey said Dr Bolster's evidence was that the death was caused by polytrauma, and total evulsion of the heart and liver due to multiple penetrating wounds.

Ms Lucey said the death was caused by unlawful killing and manslaughter, in accordance with the verdict of the Central Criminal Court on December 3rd 2018.

She said that nearby to where Mr O'Mahoney was killed, lies the beautiful Rattoo round tower, and if stones could speak, she doubted a more horrific death would have been recorded in the vicinity.

Advertisement

Ms Lucey said Mr O'Mahoney came from a close and united family, who were very hard-working, and he himself led a hard-working, simple, farming life.

Addressing members of his family present in court, she said that he did not suffer is the only consolation they could take.