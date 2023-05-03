INMO prepared to take industrial action in bid to secure safe staffing levels

Nurses and midwives are prepared to take industrial action, if they have to face another winter like the one just gone.

Members of the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation are attending its annual conference in the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha, who’s from Ventry, says the issue of overcrowding needs to be resolved; she also says there needs to be safe staffing levels.

Advertisement

Ms Ní Sheaghdha says the INMO would prefer to negotiate to resolve the issue but says they’ll take industrial action if they’re forced to:

Among the fifty motions being discusses at the INMO conference will be the issue of recruitment and retention.

Advertisement

Phil Ní Sheaghdha says the housing crisis is proving to be an issue in terms of recruiting people, particularly in busy tourist areas like West Kerry: