INMO holding its annual conference in Killarney

May 3, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
INMO holding its annual conference in Killarney
The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation is holding its annual delegate conference in Killarney.

It’ll get underway this afternoon in the Gleneagle Hotel and will run until Friday.

Over 350 delegates are expected to attend; 50 motions will be debated including cost-of-living increases, housing, hospital overcrowding, and recruitment and retention.

The new CEO of the HSE, Bernard Gloster will address delegates tomorrow morning (Thursday) and the Minister for Health will address delegates on Friday morning.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha, who is from Ventry, will open the conference at 12pm today, alongside INMO President Karen McGowan.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha says the staffing crisis in hospitals needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency:

