Inland Fisheries Ireland seeking to recruit seasonal fisheries officers in Kerry

Inland Fisheries Ireland is seeking to recruit four new seasonal fisheries officers in Kerry.

49 officers will be recruited nationwide in protection and development posts; four of the roles will be in Kerry.

They will join teams over the summer months to help protect, conserve and develop fisheries resources working in and around Kerry's lakes, rivers and coastlines.

Those interested in applying for a six-month seasonal fisheries officer role, can apply online at www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers, before February 21st.