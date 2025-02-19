Injured crew member to be transported to hospital by ambulance

A fishing vessel with an injured crew member on board has arrived at Castletownbere and will be transported to hospital by ambulance.

Yesterday afternoon, Valentia Coast Guard was contacted by Spanish authorities seeking a medevac for one of their crew who'd broken his leg on board a vessel that was about 100 nautical miles off Valentia Island at the time.

R115 was dispatched from Shannon however, when it arrived on scene the casualty couldn't be lifted to the helicopter due to a large swell in the sea at the time.

The casualty remained on board the vessel which made it’s way to Castletownbere and arrived earlier today; the man will be taken to hospital by ambulance the Castletownbere RNLI is also on hand to provide support.

Valentia Coast Guard coordinated the operation.