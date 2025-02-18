Advertisement
News

Strong sea swell impacts medevac off Kerry coast

Feb 18, 2025 17:37 By radiokerrynews
Strong sea swell impacts medevac off Kerry coast
Share this article

A man who suffered a broken leg on board a fishing vessel couldn't be airlifted to hospital this afternoon due to a strong swell in the sea.

At midday, Valentia Coast Guard was contacted by Spanish authorities seeking a medivac for one of their crew who'd injured his leg on board; the Spanish fishing boat was located 100 nautical miles off Valentia Island at the time.

R115 was dispatched from Shannon and arrived to the vessel just after 2.30pm.

Advertisement

However, the casualty couldn't be lifted to the helicopter due to a large swell in the sea at the time.

R115 returned to Shannon and arrived back at base just before 5pm.

The casualty remains on the boat which is making it's way to Castletownbere where an ambulance will be waiting to transport the man to hospital for treatment.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Disability Minister says pay parity for Section 39 workers being treated as ‘urgent’ priority
Advertisement
Almost 10% increase in numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during January
24 people on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Disability Minister says pay parity for Section 39 workers being treated as ‘urgent’ priority
Almost 10% increase in numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during January
Galway confirm loan signing of Cian Byrne
WADA satisfied justice has now been delivered on Sinner
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus