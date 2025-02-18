Strong sea swell impacts medevac off Kerry coast

A man who suffered a broken leg on board a fishing vessel couldn't be airlifted to hospital this afternoon due to a strong swell in the sea.

At midday, Valentia Coast Guard was contacted by Spanish authorities seeking a medivac for one of their crew who'd injured his leg on board; the Spanish fishing boat was located 100 nautical miles off Valentia Island at the time.

R115 was dispatched from Shannon and arrived to the vessel just after 2.30pm.

However, the casualty couldn't be lifted to the helicopter due to a large swell in the sea at the time.

R115 returned to Shannon and arrived back at base just before 5pm.

The casualty remains on the boat which is making it's way to Castletownbere where an ambulance will be waiting to transport the man to hospital for treatment.