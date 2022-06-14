Advertisement
News

Infection control and fire precaution issues found in Kerry nursing home

Jun 14, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Infection control and fire precaution issues found in Kerry nursing home Infection control and fire precaution issues found in Kerry nursing home
Share this article

The health watchdog has noted non-compliance with fire precautions and infection control issues in a Kerry nursing home.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Aperee Living, Skahanagh, Tralee, in February this year.

Aperee Living Tralee was inspected in 22 categories and was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in 20.

Advertisement

Inspectors noted issues in relation to infection control and fire precautions.

It was found that there were no hand wash sinks in sluice rooms and protective coating on skirting boards were worn so effective cleaning couldn’t be carried out.

In relation to fire precaution, an urgent compliance plan was issued to the provider.

Advertisement

Inspectors said that improvements were required to ensure an adequate means of escape was provided

Nursing home staff said increased frequency of fire drills will take place on a regular basis.

Overall, residents gave positive feedback about the centre and were complimentary about the staff and care provided.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus