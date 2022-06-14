Infection control and fire precaution issues found in Kerry nursing home

The health watchdog has noted non-compliance with fire precautions and infection control issues in a Kerry nursing home.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Aperee Living, Skahanagh, Tralee, in February this year.

Aperee Living Tralee was inspected in 22 categories and was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in 20.

Inspectors noted issues in relation to infection control and fire precautions.

It was found that there were no hand wash sinks in sluice rooms and protective coating on skirting boards were worn so effective cleaning couldn’t be carried out.

In relation to fire precaution, an urgent compliance plan was issued to the provider.

Inspectors said that improvements were required to ensure an adequate means of escape was provided

Nursing home staff said increased frequency of fire drills will take place on a regular basis.

Overall, residents gave positive feedback about the centre and were complimentary about the staff and care provided.