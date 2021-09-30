Independent watchdog examines performance of Kerry County Council in 2020

A report by the independent watchdog of local government has examined the performance of Kerry County Council in 2020.

The annual report was carried out by the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC) and covers a range of areas including housing, the environment and financial management.

NOAC uses 42 indicators across eleven areas to measure local authority performance. The data is submitted by the local authorities and other State and regulatory bodies.

This report found that Kerry County Council owned 4,321 social housing dwellings at end of 2020; that compares to 4,297 at end of 2019.

The level of housing loan collection also rose to 95%, which is up from 94.2% in 2019.

Kerry County Council also experienced an increase in the number of motor tax transactions last year, with 84.64% dealt with online.

The report also found the local authority loaned 462,000 items from the library service last year, which NOAC says was very important during the pandemic.

Kerry County Council also sold 22 housing units in 2020 and chair of NOAC Performance Indicator Working Group, Philomena Poole says it was one of the highest sales nationally:

Meanwhile, the inspection of rented dwellings was down because inspections couldn't happen due to pandemic and the report also found planning inspections took longer than what NOAC would like, but Ms Poole said it wasn't a normal year due to pandemic.

The percentage of paid working days lost to sickness absence, through medically certified leave, in 2020 was 3.24%, while the level of rent collection for 2020 was 95%.