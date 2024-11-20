Advertisement
Independent councillor welcomes 224 new homes for Killarney

Nov 20, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrynews
An independent councillor for the Killarney Municipal District has welcomed the news that 224 new homes are to be built in the town.

Cllr Brendan Cronin said the Large-Scale Residential Development (LRD) on the Port Road and St Margaret’s Road will give many people a chance to buy their first home.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the development, which consists of a mix of houses, townhouses, apartments and duplexes, as well as a creche, despite hafing initially refused it due to concerns the construction would have on the lesser horseshow bat.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, the director of the development company, Portal Asset Holdings Michael Hegarty says they "look forward to immediately commencing development work on the project".

An Bord Pleanála had no objection to the development in terms of layout, access and car parking.

It said it was supported by the Killarney Municipal District Area Engineer's report.

Cllr Cronin says good planning prevents problems instead of having to fix them afterwards:

 

