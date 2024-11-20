Planning granted for 224 new homes in Killarney

Planning has been granted for 224 new homes in Killarney.

An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for the Large-Scale Residential Development (LRD) at Port Road and St Margaret’s Road.

Reacting to the decision, director of development company Portal Asset Holdings, Michael Hegarty said "This is fantastic news for the town of Killarney".

The new development will consist of 76 houses: 30 four-bedroom semi-detached, ten three-bed semis, 28 three-bedroom townhouses, and eight two-bed townhouses; and 148 one-, two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes.

It will also include a creche with a play area for 46 children, 320 car spaces and parking for 350 bicycles.

An Bórd Pleanála previously refused an application made by the same company on the same site, due to potential impacts on the lesser horseshoe bat.

In granting permission on this occasion, the planning board set out several conditions, including the requirement that the developer appoint an ecologist to oversee site setup and construction to ensure environmental measures are carried out.

Portal Asset Holdings will also have to employ an environmental consultant to carry out freshwater biological monitoring before and after each phase of construction.

It will also have to install a minimum of 30 swift boxes throughout the site to encourage greater levels of biodiversity.

The board decided not to impose a requirement suggested by its inspector that an experienced bat-worker be hired to monitor the impact on the lesser horseshoe bat after the development is operational.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, Michael Hegarty said "It's fantastic news for the town of Killarney. We welcome An Bord Pleanála's decision. It was a very comprehensive application process and very considered decision by the board. We look forward to immediately commencing development work on the project. This large scale development comes at a time when Killarney's housing need has never been greater".