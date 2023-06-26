Independent Brendan Cronin is new Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD until year end

Independent Brendan Cronin is the new Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District until year end.

This followed a vote, as Independent Maura Healy-Rae was also proposed for the role by Independent Niall Botty O’Callaghan and seconded by Independent Donal Grady.

Brendan Cronin had been proposed by outgoing Cathaoirleach, Fianna Fáil’s Niall Kelleher, and seconded by Labour’s Marie Moloney, and won the vote 4-3.

Niall Kelleher will resume the role at the end of the year.

John O’Donoghue of the Kerry Independent Alliance was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District; this also followed a vote, as Independent Niall Botty O’Callaghan had been proposed for the role but lost 4-3.

Brendan Cronin says people impacted by short-term let regulations, as well as farmers, are two of his main priorities for the year ahead as Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District.

Vote results:

Brendan Cronin - Brendan Cronin

Donal Grady – Maura Healy-Rae

Maura Healy-Rae - Maura Healy-Rae

Niall Kelleher - Brendan Cronin

Marie Moloney - Brendan Cronin

Niall Botty O’Callaghan - Maura Healy-Rae

John O’Donoghue - Brendan Cronin