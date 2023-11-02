Advertisement
Increase of almost 74% in number waiting on trolley in October

Nov 2, 2023 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Increase of almost 74% in number waiting on trolley in October
The number of people waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during October was up 74% on last year.

That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

These INMO figures show there were 382 patients on trolleys in UHK during the month of October.

That is an increase of almost 74% when compared to the same month last year, when 220 people were waiting on trolleys.

In 2021, the number of people waiting for a bed at UHK during October was 343, while it was 241 in 2020.

10 years ago, in October 2013, there were 52 people waiting on trolleys.

Nationally, 10,538 people have been without a hospital bed throughout the month.

 

