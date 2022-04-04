Increase in new car sales in Kerry during first quarter of 2022

There’s been a slight increase in the number of new cars registered in Kerry during the first quarter of the year.

There were 1,120 car registrations in the county up to the end of March, up almost 3% from 1,092 over the same period last year.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

In the month of March alone, there were 276 new car sales in Kerry, which is an increase of almost 50% from March last year.

Since the start of the year, there have been 391 new diesel cars registered in the county, down almost 17% from the first quarter of 2021.

312 petrol cars were registered in Kerry up to March, slightly down from the same period last year.

199 new petrol electric hybrid vehicles were registered in Q1 2022, a rise of almost 12% in the space of 12 months.

Electric car registrations in Kerry went up by over 165% to 117, while petrol/plug-in electric hybrid registrations increased by 97% to 75.

15 new diesel electric hybrids have been sold this year (down 66%), and 10 petrol and gas cars.

