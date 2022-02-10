Increase in listenership to Radio Kerry

Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased again according to the latest JNLR radio listenership figures.

Radio Kerry's weekly reach as increased from 89,000 listeners in Kerry to 92,000, or from 72 to 73% of people who listen to radio in the county.

The stations Market share is 50.8 % compared to 17.2% for RTE 1, 12% for Spin SW, 8.7% for Today FM and 3.1% for Newstalk.

Radio Kerry also has one of the highest figures for solus listeners in the county - people who listen to their local station and no other radio station.

General Manager Fiona Stack said that the support of listeners and advertisers was key to the success of Radio Kerry and she thanked them for their continued loyalty and involvement with the station.