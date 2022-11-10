Increase in listenership to Radio Kerry

Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased, according to the latest JNLR radio listenership figures published today.

Radio Kerry continues to be the most listened to radio station in the county.

The stations Market Share has increased by two points to 50.1%, making it higher than that of all other radio stations available in Kerry combined.

Radio Kerry now has a weekly reach of 90,000 listeners or 70% of radio listeners in the county.

General Manager Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued loyalty to Radio Kerry.

She said that as well as FM listenership new online, digital and social media channels were providing new ways for people in Kerry and abroad to interact with the station and be part of the daily conversation.