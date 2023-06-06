Increase in crime in Kerry last year on pre-pandemic levels

The overall level of crime in Kerry increased last year compared to pre-pandemic levels.
An analysis of CSO figures by the Irish Independent found that over half the stations in the county have seen a spike in crime rates.
Nationally, 45% of stations in Ireland recorded an increase in crime in 2022, compared to 2018.
According to the figures, crime levels increased by 53% in Kenmare between 2019 and last year, up from 85 to 130.
Tralee saw the highest number of offences in the county last year, with 2,061 recorded, a slight increase on pre-pandemic levels.
Between 2018 and 2022, 14 Garda stations in the county saw a rise in crime. The report shows a 75% increase in Lixnaw; crime was up over 27% in Annascaul; 22% in Ballybunion; 33% in Portmagee, there was a 75% rise in Castlemaine, while Tarbert saw their figure more than double.
Barraduff saw their figure jump from 1 in 2018 to 18 crimes recorded last year.
Meanwhile, there was a drop in crime recorded in 12 Garda stations in Kerry over the same period.
Crime levels decreased in Killarney by 7%; in Cahersiveen by 35%; Killorglin saw an 18% reduction; there was a 6% decrease recorded in Castleisland, Castlegregory saw a 33% drop; while the crime levels in Rathmore reduced by almost 50% between 2018 and 2022.
The report showed the most common crimes committed in Kerry over the period, were assaults/threats, and public order offences.
The full report can be seen here .
Kerry crime figures 2018-2022
|
Garda Station:
|2018
|2022
|Difference:
|Annascaul
|18
|23
|+5 (27.7%)
|Ardfert
|57
|64
|+7 (12%)
|Ballybunion
|96
|117
|+21 (21.87%)
|Ballyduff
|37
|29
|-8 (-21%)
|Ballyferriter
|151
|124
|-27 (-17.88%)
|Ballyheigue
|33
|47
|+14 (42%)
|Barraduff
|1
|18
|+17 (1700%)
|Cahersiveen
|139
|90
|-49 (-35%)
|Castlegregory
|48
|32
|-16 (-33%)
|Castleisland
|101
|95
|-6 (-5.9%)
|Castlemaine
|8
|14
|+6 (+75%)
|Dingle
|141
|148
|+7 (4.9%)
|Farranfore
|26
|27
|+1 (3.8%)
|Glenbeigh
|28
|25
|-3 (-10%)
|Kenmare
|107
|130
|+27 (21.49%)
|Killarney
|1.4
|1340
|-100 (-7%)
|Killorglin
|176
|144
|-32 (-18%)
|Knocknagoshel
|26
|29
|+3 (11.5%)
|Listowel
|412
|395
|-17 (-4%)
|Lixnaw
|16
|28
|+12 (75%)
|Portmagee
|21
|28
|+7 (33%)
|Rathmore
|59
|30
|-29 (-49%)
|Sneem
|16
|11
|-5 (-31.25%)
|Tarbert
|21
|44
|+23 (109.5%)
|Tralee
|2.1k
|2.1k
|Waterville
|34
|30
|-4 (-11.7%)