Increase in crime in Kerry last year on pre-pandemic levels

The overall level of crime in Kerry increased last year compared to pre-pandemic levels.

An analysis of CSO figures by the Irish Independent found that over half the stations in the county have seen a spike in crime rates.

Nationally, 45% of stations in Ireland recorded an increase in crime in 2022, compared to 2018.

According to the figures, crime levels increased by 53% in Kenmare between 2019 and last year, up from 85 to 130.

Tralee saw the highest number of offences in the county last year, with 2,061 recorded, a slight increase on pre-pandemic levels.

Between 2018 and 2022, 14 Garda stations in the county saw a rise in crime. The report shows a 75% increase in Lixnaw; crime was up over 27% in Annascaul; 22% in Ballybunion; 33% in Portmagee, there was a 75% rise in Castlemaine, while Tarbert saw their figure more than double.

Barraduff saw their figure jump from 1 in 2018 to 18 crimes recorded last year.

Meanwhile, there was a drop in crime recorded in 12 Garda stations in Kerry over the same period.

Crime levels decreased in Killarney by 7%; in Cahersiveen by 35%; Killorglin saw an 18% reduction; there was a 6% decrease recorded in Castleisland, Castlegregory saw a 33% drop; while the crime levels in Rathmore reduced by almost 50% between 2018 and 2022.

The report showed the most common crimes committed in Kerry over the period, were assaults/threats, and public order offences.

The full report can be seen here .

Kerry crime figures 2018-2022