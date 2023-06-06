Advertisement
Increase in crime in Kerry last year on pre-pandemic levels

Jun 6, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Increase in crime in Kerry last year on pre-pandemic levels
The overall level of crime in Kerry increased last year compared to pre-pandemic levels.

An analysis of CSO figures by the Irish Independent found that over half the stations in the county have seen a spike in crime rates.

Nationally, 45% of stations in Ireland recorded an increase in crime in 2022, compared to 2018.

According to the figures, crime levels increased by 53% in Kenmare between 2019 and last year, up from 85 to 130.

Tralee saw the highest number of offences in the county last year, with 2,061 recorded, a slight increase on pre-pandemic levels.

Between 2018 and 2022, 14 Garda stations in the county saw a rise in crime. The report shows a 75% increase in Lixnaw; crime was up over 27% in Annascaul; 22% in Ballybunion; 33% in Portmagee, there was a 75% rise in Castlemaine, while Tarbert saw their figure more than double.

Barraduff saw their figure jump from 1 in 2018 to 18 crimes recorded last year.

Meanwhile, there was a drop in crime recorded in 12 Garda stations in Kerry over the same period.

Crime levels decreased in Killarney by 7%; in Cahersiveen by 35%; Killorglin saw an 18% reduction; there was a 6% decrease recorded in Castleisland, Castlegregory saw a 33% drop; while the crime levels in Rathmore reduced by almost 50% between 2018 and 2022.

The report showed the most common crimes committed in Kerry over the period, were assaults/threats, and public order offences.

The full report can be seen here .

 

Kerry crime figures 2018-2022

 

Garda Station:

 

 2018 2022 Difference:
Annascaul 18 23 +5 (27.7%)
Ardfert 57 64 +7 (12%)
Ballybunion 96 117 +21 (21.87%)
Ballyduff 37 29 -8 (-21%)
Ballyferriter 151 124 -27 (-17.88%)
Ballyheigue 33 47 +14 (42%)
Barraduff 1 18 +17 (1700%)
Cahersiveen 139 90 -49 (-35%)
Castlegregory 48 32 -16 (-33%)
Castleisland 101 95 -6 (-5.9%)
Castlemaine 8 14 +6 (+75%)
Dingle 141 148 +7 (4.9%)
Farranfore 26 27 +1 (3.8%)
Glenbeigh 28 25 -3 (-10%)
Kenmare 107 130 +27 (21.49%)
Killarney 1.4 1340 -100 (-7%)
Killorglin 176 144 -32 (-18%)
Knocknagoshel 26 29 +3 (11.5%)
Listowel 412 395 -17 (-4%)
Lixnaw 16 28 +12 (75%)
Portmagee 21 28 +7 (33%)
Rathmore 59 30 -29 (-49%)
Sneem 16 11 -5 (-31.25%)
Tarbert 21 44 +23 (109.5%)
Tralee 2.1k 2.1k
Waterville 34 30 -4 (-11.7%)
