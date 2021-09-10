Impact of fires on Killarney lakes could take at least two years to determine

It could take at least two years to determine if the Killarney National Park fires could have an impact on the water quality of The Lakes of Killarney.

The devastating blazes in April impacted 2,000 hectares of the park; a garda investigation found there was no criminality in how the fires began.

Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr John O'Donoghue sought an update on the water quality in The Lakes of Killarney at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council said results from monitoring to date have found no significant change in the water quality that could be linked to the forest fires.

However, the council says it is too early at this stage to assess the impact if any from such an event, adding it will take at least two years before it can accurately gauge such an impact.

Monitoring of the water quality in the lakes has been increased and broadened since the fires.

This includes a survey looking at invertebrates, the results of which will be available in November or December.

Sampling for metals has also been carried out, with the council saying these results will be available later.