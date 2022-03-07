IFA says majority of Kerry farmers unlikely to contribute to crop crisis

The chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association says that the majority of farmers in the county won’t be able to respond to the demand for tillage.

A plan to get farmers to grow wheat and other crops is to be considered by government officials this week to counteract the shortage caused by the Ukrainian crisis.

The Agriculture Minister is due to meet with farming organisations tomorrow.

Kenny Jones says it’s unlikely that Kerry will have a major role to play in the response efforts.

Meanwhile, Mr Jones has suggested a policy change could now be needed to shift focus from implementing eco measures to ensuring security of food supply.