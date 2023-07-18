Advertisement
IFA says Kerry milk price causing 'frustration and anger'

Jul 18, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
IFA says Kerry milk price causing 'frustration and anger'
The milk price that a division of Kerry Group is paying to milk suppliers is causing frustration and anger.

That’s according to Kerry IFA which  met with management of Kerry Agribusiness to discuss the leading milk price being paid to farmers.

 

Kerry IFA dairy chair, Owen O’Sullivan said milk suppliers are angry and frustrated over the amount being paid.

He said the company’s June milk price was 37 cent per litre and that there’s a gap between what Kerry is paying when compared to other processors.

Mr O’Sullivan said the incessant rainfall is adding to dairy farmers’ costs and stress, particularly those in the Kerry catchment area.

He said there’d been an expectation that Kerry would address the shortfall with a top-up for suppliers in the June milk payment.

Kerry Group has said it remains fully committed to its contractual agreement to pay a like-for-like leading milk price but that the global dairy markets remain pressurised.

 

