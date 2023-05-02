IFA president says Minister's proposal to buy adjoining Killlarney National Park lands are delusional 

The president of the Irish Farmers Association says the sooner the Greens are out of government, the better.

Tim Cullinan was reacting to comments from Green Party leader and Environment Minister, Eamon Ryan - that he wants the State to buy up tracts of land adjoining areas, such as Killarney National Park.

Minister Ryan didn’t rule out using compulsory purchase orders to do so, which the IFA president described as delusional.

Advertisement

Mr Cullinan says the farming body understands the issues surrounding biodiversity and is playing its part.

However, until a proper survey and impact assessment is done on such a proposal, the IFA will not entertain it.