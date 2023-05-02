Advertisement
IFA president says Minister's proposal to buy adjoining Killlarney National Park lands are delusional 

May 2, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is pleased to announce its latest strategic land acquisition at Derrycunnihy, Killarney, Co. Kerry. The acquisition consists of over 70 hectares at Derrycunnihy, a site completely surrounded by Killarney National Park lands. It is a hugely important addition to the Park as it is an area of high conservation and ecological value, and all of the lands are part of a European site of nature conservation, Macgillycuddy Reeks &amp; Killarney National Park SAC (site code 365). The habitat here consists of dry heath, oak woodlands, pockets of blanket bog and an oligotrophic lake, a true reflection of what lands in a National Park should be. These lands are close to Derrycunnihy church, an important architectural feature within Killarney National Park. This iconic structure, one of the most beautifully situated, scenic churches in Ireland has recently undergone conservation works and is home to a number of protected species including the lesser horseshoe bat. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS/ISSUED FOR NPWS***
The president of the Irish Farmers Association says the sooner the Greens are out of government, the better.

Tim Cullinan was reacting to comments from Green Party leader and Environment Minister, Eamon Ryan - that he wants the State to buy up tracts of land adjoining areas, such as Killarney National Park.

Minister Ryan didn’t rule out using compulsory purchase orders to do so, which the IFA president described as delusional.

Mr Cullinan says the farming body understands the issues surrounding biodiversity and is playing its part.

However, until a proper survey and impact assessment is done on such a proposal, the IFA will not entertain it.

 

