IFA approves sanction on Kerry officer following complaint by county chair

The National Council of IFA has approved a sanction proposed by its National Rules Committee, arising from a complaint made by the Kerry County Chair, Kenny Jones.

The complaint related mainly to messages posted in the Kerry IFA messaging groups, and to messages sent directly to Mr Jones.

The sanction means the Kerry IFA Dairy Committee rep, Michael O’Dowd is suspended from holding an officer position within IFA for four years, with the option to appeal after two years.

IFA National Returning Officer Martin Stapleton, who chairs the National Rules Committee, said the process had been thorough, robust, and fair.

He said Mr Jones showed great courage in coming forward with his complaint.

He noted the IFA has always allowed diverse views to be aired, but this has to be done is a manner that’s respectful of everybody involved in the association.

When contacted by Radio Kerry News, Michael O’Dowd said he did nothing wrong; he wasn’t accepting the decision made, and was looking into any possible further moves.

He believes there’s a huge problem in Ireland with the low number of young farmers, and feels the IFA isn’t acting enough on this.

He also noted he never met with Gerard Dollard, a consultant employed by the IFA to carry out an independent investigation into the complaints made by Kenny Jones.

Mr Dollard prepared a report for the IFA’s National Rules Committee, which ultimately recommended Mr O’Dowd be sanctioned.

When contacted by Radio Kerry News, Kenny Jones said he didn’t take the decision to make a complaint lightly, but felt he had no choice as he felt it was affecting his ability to be county chair.

He respects the decision made, and says he now wants to get on with working on behalf of farmers.