Iceland Stores in Tralee and Listowel closed today for foreseeable future

Aug 10, 2023 13:45 By radiokerrynews
Iceland Stores in Tralee and Listowel closed today for foreseeable future
Tralee Iceland store, which has a notice stating it's closed for the foreseeable future from August 10th 2023.
Iceland Stores in Tralee and Listowel have been closed today for the foreseeable future.

It’s believed workers were called into a meeting this morning and told a decision would be made on the future of the two shops later this month.

Notices on the doors of the frozen food shops in Tralee and Listowel say they are closed for the foreseeable future.

It’s believed workers were called into meetings this morning and told the two businesseswould be closing today, and that a decision would be made on their future on August 21st.

On June 20th, an interim examiner was appointed to the company that operates Iceland stores in Ireland, Metron Stores Limited.

This followed the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) serving a notice on the company on June 15th for the immediate withdrawal of all imported frozen food of animal origin which had been brought into Ireland since March 3rd.

It also directed the company to recall implicated products from consumers.

The was due to inadequate evidence of traceability, and because there had been a number of incidents of non-compliance with import control legislation in relation to frozen foods of animal origin.

Notice on Iceland Tralee store

Notice on Iceland Listowel store
