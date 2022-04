There are hundreds of job vacancies to be filled in Kerry.

That’s according to Lisa Fingleton from NEWKD and the Moving on Programme.

She says there are still opportunities for jobseekers who couldn’t attend the Kerry Jobs Fair, which took place earlier this week.

Over 600 jobseekers attended and organisers say there are still positions to be filled across a range of sectors including technology, office admin, accounts, hospitality, food production and tourism.